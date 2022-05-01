Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Brinker International worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

EAT traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.33. 1,173,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

