Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 4,859,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

