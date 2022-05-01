DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

DTE Energy stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

