Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.88 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

