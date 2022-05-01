Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,826,000 after buying an additional 84,851 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. 6,981,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

