Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 511 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 5,882,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,780. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

