Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. 10,455,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,170. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

