Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $45.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,455.61. 262,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,523.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,610.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

