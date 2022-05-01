Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 641 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.04) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

