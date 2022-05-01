Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 128,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INTF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.97. 291,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $31.59.

