Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $234,743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,194,000 after acquiring an additional 949,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,769,000 after acquiring an additional 824,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,698,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $182.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

