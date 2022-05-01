Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. 94,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.63. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $73.89 and a one year high of $135.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

