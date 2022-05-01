Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $90,515,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after buying an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

NEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 5,683,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,945. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

