Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 893,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 249,237 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,954. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.48 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.