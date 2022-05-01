Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 682 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.70. 5,867,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,115,837. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.