Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 305 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 175,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $36.81. 6,342,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.