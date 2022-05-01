Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

EMR stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. 2,975,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

