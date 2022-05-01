Dogey-Inu (DINU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dogey-Inu (DINU) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.31 or 0.07253646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044059 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 434,393,004,036,537 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogey-Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogey-Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

