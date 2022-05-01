Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $157.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

