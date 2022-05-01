DFSocial Gaming Reaches Market Capitalization of $311,242.61 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $311,242.61 and approximately $9,750.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,799.51 or 0.07281326 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000182 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00042598 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

