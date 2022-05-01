DeversiFi Price Tops $4.21 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. DeversiFi has a market cap of $101.63 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00011080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeversiFi has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

