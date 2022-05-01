Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $44.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.63.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

