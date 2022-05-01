Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $2,900.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,643.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,775.22. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

