Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.
Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
