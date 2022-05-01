Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $440.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.81.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $338.00 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.03%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

