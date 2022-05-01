Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $140.94 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Dero has a market cap of $140.94 million and $478,056.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.31 or 0.00029565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dero has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,246.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.84 or 0.07317856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.64 or 0.00257902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00736612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00550330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00071131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00317763 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,464,488 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

