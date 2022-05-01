Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

DENKF opened at $25.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Denka has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

