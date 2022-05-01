DeGate (DG) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

DeGate (DG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, DeGate has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.88 million and $1.87 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

