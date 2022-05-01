DEEPSPACE Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $18,893.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

