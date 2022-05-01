DeepOnion Trading 15% Lower This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $2,013.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001819 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007455 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,674,770 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

