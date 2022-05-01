DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $954.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,675,031 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

