Decentr Tops 1-Day Volume of $333,268.00 (DEC)

Decentr (DEC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $333,268.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentr has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00234503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00101107 BTC.

Decentr Profile

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,268,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentr is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

Decentr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentr using one of the exchanges listed above.

