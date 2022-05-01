Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.0592 on Top Exchanges

Datamine (DAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $185,598.51 and $13,693.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00251145 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004020 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.02 or 0.01898399 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,133,851 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

