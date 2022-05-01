Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

