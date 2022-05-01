CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.89. CytRx has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

