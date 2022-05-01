Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 20,969 shares of company stock worth $65,883 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

