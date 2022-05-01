CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 76,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

