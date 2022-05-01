CyberMiles (CMT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $184,468.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $184,468.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,500.78 or 0.99886683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00258702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048235 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018649 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.