CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $60,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,778,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

