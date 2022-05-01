CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $155,922,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 8,778,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,606 shares of company stock worth $15,926,821. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.