CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and $132.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001991 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00149496 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00339711 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,365,963 coins and its circulating supply is 159,365,963 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

