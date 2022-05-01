CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 119.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 382,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

