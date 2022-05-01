CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,634.00

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $488,074.37 and $1,634.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.31 or 0.07253646 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00044059 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.