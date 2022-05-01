Crown Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,490.00 (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Crown has a market cap of $602,833.76 and approximately $2,490.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,739.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.53 or 0.00738038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00188936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019689 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,587,549 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.