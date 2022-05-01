Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

CCRN stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $18.74. 493,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,704. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $10,629,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $8,760,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

