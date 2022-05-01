Critical Contrast: Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) & Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

This table compares Mazda Motor and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 2.63% 7.48% 3.01% Vicinity Motor N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mazda Motor and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mazda Motor and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $27.19 billion 0.16 -$297.52 million $0.63 5.57 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.73 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats Vicinity Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Vicinity Motor (Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.