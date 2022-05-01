Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $225.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.15.

F5 stock opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 1-year low of $166.81 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.97.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

