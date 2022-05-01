Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Progressive stock opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

