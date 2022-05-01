Craig Hallum Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $213.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.29.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after buying an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,902,000 after acquiring an additional 174,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.