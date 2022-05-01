Cowen Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $120.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.27.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,853,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

