Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 19.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 845,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,236 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

